More than a month after the release of iOS 16, Apple has made iOS 16.1 and iOS 15.7.1 to its iPhone users.

Both of the updates address the same security issues and include a number of new changes.

Apple’s support page said it is aware of a report that the vulnerability fixed in the updates may have been exploited in attacks.

According to Forbes, iOS 16.1 will offer more robust security protection than iOS 15.7.1.

iOs 16.1 also touts bug fixes in addition to other features.

Some of those bug fixes include for deleted conversations that may appear in the conversations list in Message, for Dynamic Island content that is not available when using Reachability and when Carplay may fail to connect when using a VPN app.

Reader controls are automatically hidden in Books and the update allows for Clean Energy Charging.

Apple says Clean Energy Charging can try to reduce a user’s carbon footprint by “selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available.”

It also touts the ability to securely share car, hotel room and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps like Messages and WhatsApp.

“This update introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it easy to keep your family photos us to date. This release also adds support for third party apps in Live Activities, support for Apple Fitness+ on iPhone ven if you don’t have an Apple Watch, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone,” Apple says,.

For more cautious iPhone updaters, the choice to stay on iOS 15.7.1 is there.

People on iOS 15 – or those with older devices – should feel free to update to iOS 15.7.1.

According to 9to5Mac, the official release notes for the update don’t mention any new features beyond security enhancements.