Apple could owe you up to $395 for MacBook keyboard woes

If you’ve experienced keyboard woes with your MacBook in recent years, you may be in for a payout from Apple as part of a $50 million settlement. The tech giant has agreed to resolve claims regarding its “butterfly” keyboard design, which a 2018 class-action lawsuit alleges was defective and knowingly concealed from customers.

It wasn’t your imagination – the MacBook keyboard was flawed

I remember how much I loved the butterfly design of the MacBook when the space-saving keyboard was introduced. Then it started to glitch more and more as time went on. At one point a key popped off which got me into an Apple Store for support. They fixed it but not without some convincing. For others who have a rougher ride dealing with a fouled butterfly keyboard on their MacBook, there’s an easier route to get a little payback to make things right.

How to qualify for part of the $50 million

With just a few weeks left to file a claim, it’s time to find out if you’re eligible for a piece of the settlement pie and just how sweet that slice could be. Eligible consumers who purchased a MacBook between 2015 and 2019 and had to replace the keyboard or keys could receive compensation ranging from $50 to $395, depending on the number of repairs required.

So, what did Apple do wrong? According to the lawsuit, customers reported issues such as repeating characters, missing letters, and unresponsive “sticky” keys with the butterfly keyboard. Despite the complaints, the tech giant allegedly failed to replace the faulty keyboards or recall the computers and only launched a repair program in 2018.

Deadline for collecting your share of the money

If you’re eligible, filing a claim is a straightforward process, and the deadline is 11:59 p.m. PT on March 6, 2023, at this settlement website. After that date, payments will be distributed following a final approval hearing on March 16, 2023. Keep in mind, though, that the process could be delayed by appeals.

If you’ve suffered at the hands of the butterfly keyboard, it’s time to take advantage of this settlement and get your fair share of the $50 million pie. So, check your eligibility, submit your claim, and enjoy the sweet taste of victory.

Are you planning to file a claim? Comment to let us know how the Apple butterfly keyboard failed you too.

