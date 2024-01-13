AI wearable contraption gives you superhuman strength

Do you love exploring the great outdoors, but feel limited by your physical stamina or the weight of your backpack?

Do you wish you could run faster, hike longer and trek farther without getting tired or sore?

If you answered yes, then you’re in luck.

Hypershell, a robot startup from Y-Combinator China, has created the Hypershell ProX, an all-terrain exoskeleton that will take your outdoor adventures to the next level.

This device is like a second skin that fits over your legs and boosts your strength, speed and endurance.

How the all-terrain exoskeleton works

The Hypershell ProX uses artificial intelligence to sense your movements and adjust to your needs. It can switch between 9 different motion postures, from walking to running to climbing, and provide up to 800W of power to help you lift your legs more easily.

It can also offset up to 66 pounds of weight, so you can carry a heavy backpack without feeling the burden. Whether you’re facing high altitudes, steep slopes or long distances, the Hypershell ProX will keep you going strong.

How much does the exoskeleton weigh?

The Hypershell ProX is not bulky or heavy. It weighs only 2kg and can fold up to fit in your backpack. It’s also durable and weather-resistant, working well in temperatures as low as minus 20℃ and with an IP54 rating for dust and water protection.

Hypershell’s founder, Kelvin Sun, says that his vision is to “encourage nature-based ecotourism and introduce affordable consumer-grade exoskeleton technology to outdoor lovers.” He adds that the Hypershell ProX is especially useful for people who need extra support or who travel with heavy loads.

The device is for people who can walk normally

Hypershell exoskeleton helps provide power to move your legs with more strength and to lift your legs more easily. It is not approved by the FDA as a medical device, so you should not use it instead of any medical care or for any health-related reason. Hypershell is only for people who can walk normally without any problems.

Kurt’s key takeaways

If you’re looking for a new way to explore the world and challenge yourself, you might want to give the Hypershell ProX a try. It’s a revolutionary device that can enhance your outdoor experience and make you feel like a superhuman. It is designed to be lightweight, versatile and powerful, and to suit your needs and preferences.

