AI-powered attack drones take flight

Anduril Industries recently announced the launch of two advanced drones, the Bolt and Bolt-M, which are designed to enhance military operations through cutting-edge technology.

These drones are not just typical consumer models. They are tailored for tactical applications, with the Bolt-M variant specifically equipped for munitions delivery.

Cutting-edge technology in defense

The Bolt family operates on Anduril’s Lattice artificial intelligence platform, which integrates artificial intelligence to streamline complex military operations. The Lattice system is designed to manage machine-to-machine tasks at unprecedented speeds, allowing for efficient coordination in combat scenarios. This technology enables operators to focus on strategic decisions rather than navigating the drones manually.

Specifications of the Bolt and Bolt-M

Bolt

Weight: Approximately 12 pounds

Flight time: Up to 45 minutes

Range: 12.4 miles

Primary use: Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; search and rescue

Bolt-M

Weight: 13-15 pounds (dependent on payload)

Flight time: Up to 40 minutes

Range: 12.4 miles

Payload capacity: Up to 3 pounds of munitions

Both drones can be deployed rapidly, with the Bolt being ready for flight in under five minutes.

User-friendly operation

The design of both drones emphasizes ease of use. Operators interact with a touchscreen controller that simplifies decision-making into four key actions: where to look, what to follow, how to engage and when to strike. This intuitive interface allows for quick adaptations to changing battlefield conditions.

Autonomous features and flexibility

The Bolt-M drone boasts advanced features such as:

Autonomous waypoint navigation: Operators can set specific paths for the drone to follow.

Target-agnostic tracking: The drone can track any visual target identified by the operator.

Modular payloads: Operators can easily switch between different types of warheads based on mission requirements.

These capabilities ensure that the Bolt-M drone can adapt to various operational needs while maintaining high levels of performance.

Kurt’s key takeaways

By combining lightweight design with sophisticated AI capabilities, these drones offer modern armed forces a versatile tool for both reconnaissance and precision strikes. As warfare continues to evolve, innovations like these will likely play a crucial role in shaping future combat strategies. The integration of such technology not only enhances operational efficiency but also aims to reduce the cognitive burden on operators, making military engagements more effective and safer.

