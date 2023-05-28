AI education: Gather a better understanding of artificial intelligence with books, blogs, courses and more

Artificial intelligence has recently become a hot topic around the world as tech companies like Alibaba, Microsoft, and Google have released conversational chatbots that the everyday person can use. While we’re already using AI in our daily lives, often unknowingly, these forms of computer science are very interesting to a large population.

Some are hoping to simply learn to properly use the chatbots to make extra money on the side, experiment with robot interactions, or simply catch sight of what the fuss is all about. Others, however, are hoping to inspire change and become part of the history by physically advancing AI technology alongside tech tycoons.

No matter the contribution or footprint you plan to have on such a controversial and competitive industry, there is plenty of education for you to find.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: FAQ

How long does it take to learn AI?

Provided you are seeking a comprehensive understanding of AI and the ability to contribute to the industry, there are countless opportunities to absorb a mastery of data science, machine learning, engineering and computer skills, and more.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Science is a four-year undergraduate program and a Master’s Degree in Artificial Intelligence, while it can vary from person to person, is typically a two-year program.

If you’re simply hoping to better grasp how to use natural language processing tools like ChatGPT or Bard, or AI image programs like Midjourney, there are a myriad of books, online courses, blogs, forums, video tutorials, and more which educate users.

Follow the social media platforms, websites, and email newsletters of artificial intelligence experts and tech titans like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, or Andy Jassy, published content from AI giants like Microsoft, or general intelligence companies like OpenAI, Deepmind, and Google Brain.

Here are a few resources to get you started on understanding the basics of AI, using sophisticated artificial intelligence chatbots, the advancements and dangers of AI, its history, and more.

Is there a degree for AI?

If you’re looking to become a contributor to the advancements in AI or develop a greater understanding of computer science, machine learning and more, consider a Bachelor of Science degree.

A Bachelor of Science with a concentration in Data and Computational Science is a degree “based on the combination of real-world computer science skills, data acquisition and analysis, scientific modeling, applied mathematics, and simulation,” according to George Mason University’s site.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW AI?

A number of universities offer a BS in Data and Computational Science. You can also seek a degree in related subjects including information technology, computer engineering, statistics, or data science. Those with a computer science, mathematics or programming background will have the fundamentals to get started with a degree to become an AI professional.

There are a multitudinous array of variations of Master’s Degrees in Artificial Intelligence around the U.S. and Canada. A few of them include the Artificial Intelligence Master’s Program Online at Johns Hopkins University, the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence at Northwestern University, and the Master’s in Artificial Intelligence at The University of Texas at Austin.

