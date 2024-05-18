Aerodynamic electric hypercar is packing some serious horsepower

As the automotive world gathered at the 2024 Beijing International Auto Show, a star was born.

MG unveiled the EXE181 concept, an electric hypercar that had everyone in awe over its aerodynamics.

With a drag coefficient (Cd) of just 0.181, it’s poised to set records if it hits production.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE NEWSLETTER, THE CYBERGUY REPORT

A nod to history

The EXE181 isn’t just a number; it’s a tribute to MG’s storied past. The original EX181 was the chariot that carried Stirling Moss to a world land-speed record in 1957. Fast-forward to today, and MG’s concept car could eclipse the Volkswagen XL1’s record Cd of 0.189 — the best ever for a production car.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Why aerodynamics matter

The less drag a car has, the less energy it needs to move. That’s why the EXE181’s potential as the most aerodynamic production vehicle is such a big deal. It’s not just about beating the likes of McLaren Speedtail or Mercedes-AMG ONE; it’s about leading the charge in energy-wise automotive design.

ASK ANY TECH QUESTION, AND GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER HERE

HOW A FORMULA E RACECAR WAS BUILT ENTIRELY FROM RECYCLED ELECTRONIC WASTE

MG’s centenary celebration

2024 marks a century since MG began in Oxford, England, and what better way to celebrate than with the EXE181? It’s a testament to MG’s revival under SAIC’s stewardship and a symbol of its global ambitions. With MG’s exports skyrocketing, the EXE181 could be the crown jewel of a brand reborn.

THE MICRO CAR THAT CAN SQUEEZE INTO JUST ABOUT ANY SPOT

Kurt’s key takeaways

The MG EXE181 represents a brand that’s risen from the ashes, ready to claim its place in the pantheon of automotive greats. As we approach the Goodwood Festival of Speed, all eyes are on MG. Will the EXE181 make the leap from concept to reality? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: MG is driving into its next century with bold ambition and the wind at its back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How do you think the advancement in aerodynamics, as demonstrated by the MG EXE181 concept, could shape the future of electric vehicles and their impact on the environment? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.