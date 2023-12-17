A seeing AI app now on Android is a game changer for the visually impaired

Have you ever struggled to see something in the dark, or to read a small print or to recognize a familiar face?

If you have, you are not alone. Many people face these challenges every day, and they can affect their quality of life and independence.

But what if there were a way to enhance your vision with the power of artificial intelligence?

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

The app that narrates the world for you

Seeing AI is an app that uses artificial intelligence to lend a hand when it’s hard to see things around you. Microsoft recently expanded the app from only iOS to Android. It’s now available on the Google Play Store and works across 18 languages, with plans to expand to 36 languages next year.

If you have an iPhone 12 or later, there is a similar built in feature that is called Point and Speak. You’ll need to have iOS 17 or later installed on your iPhone, and your iPhone model must have a LiDAR sensor.

The new Android version of the app has the latest generative AI features that were previously available only on iOS. These features are:

More detailed photo descriptions: You can get more than just a brief summary of the photos on the Scene channel. By tapping ‘more info,’ you can generate a rich description that tells you more about what is in the image.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Interactive document scanning: You listen to the scanned document but also talk to Seeing AI to get more information. You can ask questions about the document, such as what is on a menu, how much an item is on a receipt, or what is the main idea of an article.

MORE: THESE HIGH-TECH GLASSES WILL SUBTITLE REAL-LIFE CONVERSATIONS

An overview of the app

Seeing AI lets you hear a description of what the camera sees or what the photo shows. You can switch between different channels to get focused information:

Images in other apps: Recognize any photo by sharing it with Seeing AI.

Scenes: Get a summary of the scene captured and tap ‘more info’ to get a detailed description. You can also touch the screen to hear where different objects are.

People: Recognize your friends and the people around you.

Products: Find out the name and details of products by scanning their barcodes. You will hear beeps to guide you.

SARAH SILVERMAN, AUTHORS ALLEGE META USED COPYRIGHTED CONTENT TO TRAIN AI MODEL

Currency: Identify different currency notes.

Colors: Know the colors of objects or clothes.

Handwriting: Hear handwritten text such as greeting cards (only in some languages).

Documents: Scan printed pages and hear the content and layout. You can also talk to Seeing AI to ask questions about the document.

Light: Hear a tone that changes with the brightness of the environment.

Short Text: Hear any text as soon as the camera sees it.

MORE: ARE APPLE AIRPODS AN ALTERNATIVE TO PRICEY HEARINGS AIDS?

The technology behind the app

Seeing AI uses advanced machine learning and computer vision techniques to analyze the images captured by your camera and generate natural language descriptions. The app also uses text-to-speech and sound effects to create an immersive and intuitive experience. You can customize the app’s settings to suit your preferences, such as choosing the voice, speed and volume of the narration.

MORE: ASK KURT: UNFORGETTABLE TRICKS TO CONTROL YOUR IPHONE WITH VOICE COMMANDS AND TOUCH

Who can benefit from the app?

Seeing AI is designed to assist people who are blind or have low vision, but anyone can use it to enhance their visual perception. Whether you want to read a book, shop for groceries, navigate a new place or just have fun, Seeing AI can be your smart companion. The app supports 18 languages now and will be adding more later in the coming year. It’s free to download, and you can find it in the Google Play Store.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt’s key takeaways

Seeing AI is a remarkable example of how artificial intelligence can improve our lives and empower us to do more. It’s also a testament to Microsoft’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion for everyone. If you have an Android device, you should definitely give it a try and see how it can help you see better than with your own eyes.

How do you think artificial intelligence can improve the lives of people with disabilities? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question, or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?

What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?

How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?

CyberGuy Best Holiday Gift Guide

Last-minute gifts for the holidays

Best holiday laptop deals

Best gifts for women 2023

Best gifts for men 2023

22 best gifts for kids

Best gifts for pets

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.