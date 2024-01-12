A secret trick to turn your iPhone into a countdown timer for any occasion

Do you have an event that you are looking forward to?

Maybe it’s your birthday, your anniversary, your graduation, an election or your vacation.

Whatever it is, you can make it feel more exciting and special by creating a countdown on your iPhone with the “How Many Days Until” shortcut. It’s easy, fun, and customizable.

Here’s how you can do it in a few simple steps.

Open the Shortcuts App

The Shortcuts app is a powerful tool that lets you automate tasks and create personalized actions on your iPhone. You can find it by swiping down on the top of your phone screen and searching “Shortcuts.” If you don’t have it installed, you can download it for free from the App Store.

Find the ‘How Many Days Until’ Shortcut

Once you open the Shortcuts appClick on the Gallery icon on the bottom right of the screenThen type in “Days”You will see a shortcut called How Many Days Until that calculates the number of days between today and a date of your choiceGo ahead and click on the How Many Days Until shortcut to add it to your shortcutsNext, tap Set Up Shortcut

How to configure the ‘How Many Days Until’ Shortcut

Once you tap Set Up Shortcut, a screen will pop up that lets you configure the “How Many Days Until” shortcut. You will need to input two things: the date of the event and the name of the event.

For example, if you want to create a countdown for your birthday on February 14, 2024, you will enter “02/14/2024” as the dateThen tap DoneThen click NextNow, you will then be asked, “What is the name of the event?” Type “My Birthday” as the name.Then tap DoneThen click Add shortcut

If you want to create more than one ‘How Many Days Until’ shortcut

If you want to create more than one “How Many Days Until” shortcut, you’ll want to rename each shortcut to differentiate them.

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhoneTap on the Shortcuts tab at the bottom left of the screenThen tap All Shortcuts Find the How Many Days Until shortcut you want to rename and long press on itScroll down and tap RenameThen next to “How Many Days Until,” add the event. For example, “How Many Days Until Vacation.” (Note: You’ll want the event to match the name of the event you originally called it when you created the shortcut)Then tap Done

Run the shortcut manually or by asking Siri to run it

Now that you have set up the “How Many Days Until” shortcut, you can run it from the app by tapping on the shortcut, and the time left to your event will appear at the top of the screen, or by asking Siri to run it for you. Just say, “Hey Siri, How Many Days Until?” and Siri will display the time left until your event at the bottom of the screen. That is if you’ve only set up one “How Many Days Until” shortcut.

Now, if you have more than one “How Many Days Until” shortcut and you are using Siri, you’ll need to include the event when speaking. For example, “Hey Siri, How Many Days Until Vacation?” or “Hey Siri, “How Many Days Until My Birthday.”

How to edit a ‘How Many Days Until’ shortcut

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhoneTap on the Shortcuts tab at the bottom left of the screenFind the How Many Days Until shortcut you want to edit and long press on itTap Edit and make the changes you want in the shortcut editor.

How to share a ‘How Many Days Until’ shortcut

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhoneTap on the Shortcuts tab at the bottom left of the screenFind the How Many Days Until shortcut you want to share and long press on itTap Share and choose how you want to share the shortcut, such as via Messages, Mail, etc.

How to delete a ‘How Many Days Until’ shortcut

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhoneTap on the Shortcuts tab at the bottom left of the screenFind the How Many Days Until shortcut you want to delete and long press on itScroll down where it says “Delete” and tap itConfirm your decision by clicking Delete Shortcut

Kurt’s key takeaways

You now know how to create a countdown for your event. You can check it anytime you want and feel the anticipation and excitement. You can also create multiple countdowns for different events. You can even let your friends and family know you are counting down to your event and invite them to join the celebration.

