A DIY version of Tesla’s Cybertruck made out of wood

Tesla’s Cybertruck, the futuristic electric truck that has captivated millions of fans around the world, is supposed to launch at the end of November.

However, due to various production issues and challenges, the release date has been pushed back several times.

But one man in Vietnam was not willing to wait any longer. He decided to create his own version of the Cybertruck using his woodworking skills and materials.

And he did an amazing job.

Meet the wooden Cybertruck

The man behind this amazing project is Truong Van Dao, a woodworker and content creator who runs the YouTube channel ND-Woodworking Art. He shared a video of his 100-day journey of creating a wooden replica of the Cybertruck, which at the time of publishing has gone viral with over 10 million views.

The video shows how Truong started with a metal chassis, frame, and wheels, and then adding wooden panels, seats, and wheel trims.

He also added working lights and even a light-up “X” logo on the door, as a tribute to Elon Musk’s recent rebranding of Twitter.

Wooden Cybertruck on the road (ND-WoodArt)

The wooden Cybertruck is fully functional and can drive on the road. Truong also built a wooden toy version for his son that fits in the trunk.

Truong said he was inspired by his passion for wooden vehicles and his admiration for Tesla and Elon Musk. He said he wanted to show his support for the Cybertruck and Tesla’s vision of sustainable transportation.

Adding Wooden hub wheel trims to vehicle (ND-WoodArt)

Elon Musk approves of the wooden Cybertruck

After completing his project, Truong reached out to Elon Musk and Tesla on the social media platform X, to offer them his wooden Cybertruck as a gift. He wrote:

“I am a passionate content creator with a deep love for wooden vehicles and a tremendous admiration for both you and Tesla. I am aware that Tesla has faced its share of challenges in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition. However, I maintain unwavering faith in your vision and the capabilities of Tesla. I hope to have the honor of gifting this wooden Cybertruck to you and Tesla.”

To his surprise, Elon Musk replied to his post with a simple but heartfelt message:

“Sure, much appreciated.” He also added a small heart emoji.

Truong was overjoyed by Musk’s response and said he was honored and grateful for his recognition. He said he hoped to meet Musk in person and deliver his wooden Cybertruck to him.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The wooden Cybertruck is a great example of creativity, craftsmanship, and dedication. It has shown that anything is possible with enough passion and skill. As for the real Cybertruck it will be interesting to see when it actually becomes available and if it lives up to its hype.

