A close call with crafty scammer posing as Microsoft support

Microsoft support scams are probably the oldest type of online scam, and they remain just as dangerous as they were a decade ago, perhaps even more so now with scammers having access to better technology, AI tools and advanced hardware. We’ve reported on countless numbers of these scams, but “Bob” from Washington, D.C., forwarded a new one that we wanted to share with you. This particular scam uses Google search results to redirect you to scammers instead of Microsoft customer support.

How a Microsoft support scammer nearly stole $14,000

Bob mentioned in the email that he and his wife lost access to their Microsoft Exchange email service. They searched Google for Microsoft support and called a number they found, which connected them to a technician. They then gave him permission to access their computer.

“After a couple of hours of running ‘security’ scans he told us he had found that other IP addresses were trying to get into our system. Getting suspicious I asked him for his ID number and contact information for his supervisor. I called his ‘superior’ who asked me all the ‘right questions’ and confirmed the technician I was talking to was legit,” Bob wrote.

The technician then claimed to have frozen Bob’s account and told him that one of the suspicious IP addresses had attempted to withdraw money from their bank account.

When Bob asked if he should contact the bank about the issue, the technician told him, “Don’t do that. We want to set up a sting and catch them red-handed. We believe there’s an employee leaking customer information, and we don’t want you tipping them off.”

Bob added, “Now nationwide, I believe my bank probably has over 100,000 employees. What are the odds that I would be alerting the one crooked bank employee? Then he said give us permission to access your account. We will ‘borrow’ $14,000, and set up a sting in South Carolina where the police are already waiting to catch the crook.”

The technician, who by this point was clearly a scammer, also promised Bob a $500 reward. But when Bob asked about their original request to have the email account restored, the scammer replied that the IT team would handle that later. Realizing it was a scam, Bob and his wife ended the call.

How did a Microsoft support number lead to a scammer?

Scammers often take advantage of search engines like Google by creating fake websites or ads that mimic legitimate Microsoft support pages. When users, like Bob, search for “Microsoft support” or “Microsoft customer service,” they may unknowingly click on one of these fraudulent links, which appear at the top of search results. These fake pages display phone numbers that look official but actually connect users to scammers posing as Microsoft technicians.

Once on the phone, the scammers use scare tactics, like claiming there’s suspicious activity on your account, to gain access to your computer and personal information. In Bob’s case, he called what he thought was a Microsoft support number, but it was really a scammer who tricked him into allowing access to his computer.

5 ways to protect yourself from Microsoft support scams

Microsoft scams are getting more sophisticated every day, but you’re not defenseless. Here are some ways to protect yourself from Microsoft support scams:

1) Verify contact information: Always use official contact information from Microsoft’s official website. Microsoft does not offer support via unsolicited calls or pop-ups.

2) Be cautious with search results: Be wary of search engine results or ads that appear too good to be true. Use official websites and contact numbers to reach support.

3) Check for red flags: Scammers often use urgent language or threats to create a sense of panic. Be suspicious if you’re pressured to act quickly or if the person asks for remote access to your computer.

4) Invest in personal data removal services: Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods of obtaining personal information. They often scour the web for publicly available data, piecing together details from various sources to create targeted phishing attacks. These personalized scams can be alarmingly convincing, making it crucial to limit the amount of personal information accessible online. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

5) Have strong antivirus software: If you have strong antivirus software installed on your device, it can protect you from visiting harmful websites on the internet that might be mimicking a company like Microsoft. Antivirus software also helps you avoid opening malicious attachments or links.

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

Kurt’s key takeaways

This Microsoft support scam is a reminder to double-check who you’re dealing with before sharing any personal info. Scammers are getting slicker, using fake support numbers that pop up in your search results to trick you into giving them access to your computer or bank details. To stay safe, stick to official contact info from Microsoft’s website, be skeptical of urgent or unexpected calls and keep an eye out for red flags.

