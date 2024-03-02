A birdhouse-inspired tiny house nestled in nature that runs on solar power

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

If you are looking for a unique and memorable way to enjoy nature off the grid, you might want to head to the Netherlands for a perched stay at the Buitenverblijf Nest, a charming little cabin that looks like an oversized birdhouse.

This cabin is located in the Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands, a beautiful area that is home to diverse wildlife and landscapes.

The Buitenverblijf Nest is one of 11 dwellings in the woods that have been designed by Namo Architecture and i29 Architects as vacation rentals for nature lovers.

Exterior design

The Buitenverblijf Nest is not your typical cabin. It is raised on slender black supports 25 feet above the forest floor, giving you a bird’s eye view of the surroundings.

The exterior of the cabin is also designed to blend in with the environment. The cabin is powered by solar panels on the roof, making it eco-friendly and self-sufficient.

Interior design

The interior of the cabin is cozy and minimalist, with a simple layout that maximizes the space. You enter the cabin using a spiral staircase and a terrace area that invites you to relax and enjoy the fresh air.

The first floor has a compact living room with some seating and a table, plus a kitchen with an induction stove, fridge, sink, oven, dishwasher and cabinetry. The large windows and the circular porthole-style window let in plenty of natural light and offer stunning views of the forest.

The second floor has a bathroom with a shower, sink and toilet.

The third floor is the bedroom, which has enough headroom for you to stand upright. The bedroom has a very large four-person bed, perfect for a couple and their children, or four very good friends. The bedroom also has another porthole-style window that adds some charm and whimsy to the space.

Activities and attractions

The Buitenverblijf Nest is a great place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and reconnect with nature. You can enjoy the peace and quiet of the woods, listen to the sounds of the birds and other animals, and admire the beauty of the seasons.

You can also explore the Hoge Veluwe National Park, which has many attractions and activities, such as hiking, biking, wildlife watching, and visiting museums and monuments.

Booking information

If you are interested in staying at the Buitenverblijf Nest, you can book it on Airbnb. The cabin can accommodate up to four guests and costs $195.00 per night (at the time of publishing). The cabin is very popular, so make sure to reserve it in advance.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Buitenverblijf Nest is a wonderful way to experience nature in a cozy and comfortable way. Yes, you have to travel there, but think of how relaxing it will be once you get there. It is a cabin that is sure to make you feel like you are staying in a bird’s nest. If that’s the sort of thing you are looking for.

