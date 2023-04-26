5 things you didn’t know you can do on an Android

If you own an Android, you already know that there are tons of tricks you can do within your smartphone that can make using it much easier. However, there may be some hidden ones that you’re unaware of, and we’ve got 5 great tips for you to start using with your Android right now.

1. One-handed typing

If you don’t already use GBoard, you should really consider it because it’s a great way to get the best use out of your Android keyboard. The Board allows you to use one-handed mode, which makes reaching everything on your keyboard a lot easier, especially if you only have one free hand to type with. To activate one-handed typing on your Gboard keyboard:

Open GboardTap the 3 vertical dots just above the keyboardTap One-handed

Click on the carrot to select which side you want your keyboard depending on if you’re right or left-handed

Tap the four arrows pointing outward (shaped like a square) to bring the keyboard back to normal

2. Easily search through your phone

Androids have a quick and easy way for you to search for anything like setting options, contacts, messages, and more. Here’s how to access this.

Swipe up on your home screenYou’ll see a search bar at the top where you can type in anything you want to search

3. Gallery Search

If you like searching through your files, you can use the search feature on your Android Gallery. You can search for terms like a specific month or a type of pet, or you can install Google Photos to install your photos and search for even more specific terms.

4. Set up routines

Setting up routines on your Android will help you keep track of all the things you have going on in your life. You can set up actions to happen based on time, place, WiFi connection, and more. Here’s how to set one up.

Open the Settings appSelect Modes and RoutinesTap Routines at the bottomTap the + icon at the topTap the If tab and select a time for your routine

Tap Done when finished

5. Use Google Drive to scan documents

If you don’t have a scanner at home, it’s not a problem as long as you have Google Drive. You can easily scan documents with the Google Drive app

Open the Google Drive appTap the + icon

Select scan

Center your document on the screen and capture it

Click OKAdjust the crop around your scan using the crop icon

Click Done when finished

So don’t wait any longer. Start implementing these tips today and discover even more ways to enhance your Android experience.

