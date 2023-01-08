5 Strange new inventions arriving in 2023

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show debuted tons of state-of-the-art technology, and people are already going nuts over it.

There’s a lot to be excited about, and a bit weirded out about – too, from bird feeders with cameras to pillows that breathe and even a self-driving stroller. Not sure that is mom approved. However, we’re highlighting 5 of the strangest new tech.

5. Bird Buddy

This just might be the coolest bird feeder around. The AI-powered hummingbird feeder comes with a camera that can capture photos and videos of over 350 different hummingbird species. It has a motion sensor that will trigger the camera to take pictures once the bird approaches, and it can even catch wing speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. Once the picture is taken, it will automatically send it to the smartphone device connected to the feeder via the Bird Buddy app. It’s a great invention, especially for bird lovers.

4. Gl?xkind’s self-driving stroller

Parents’ lives may have just gotten a whole lot easier thanks to tech company Gl?xkind. They invented the Ella self-driving stroller, a hands-free motorized buggy with built-in sensors that can detect incoming obstacles to ensure the baby’s safety. It can even drive itself without a baby strapped in, so it can follow parents along if the parents decide they’d rather carry their child. It will stop automatically if any obstacles get in the way, as it has cameras built in that are designed to track moving objects like people, bikes, and much more. It also has built-in sounds and flashing lights, so it can alert parents when a potential danger is present. I think many new parents out there will want to get their hands on one of these.

3. Withings Urine Detector

You’re probably thinking, why would I want to analyze my pee at home? Well, your pee contains all sorts of clues about your health. So that’s where the U-SCAN comes in. It’s the first at-home automatic urine analyzer, and it hygienically sits inside your toilet and can unlock important health information daily about your urine. The urine is detected through a thermal sensor, which activates a pump that will send the urine to a test pod. Inside the test pod, a chemical reaction is read to get all the health information it needs. You can then get your results through the Withings app. This will allow people to be more proactive and informed about their health.

2. Yukai Engineering’s breathing pillow

The Japanese robotics firm Yukai Engineering has invented an incredible pillow that feels like it’s breathing when you hold it. It does this by expanding and contracting slowly and subtly as you’re holding it, which helps train your body to do the same. It is meant to help those with anxiety and high-stress levels calm and feel at ease when needed. I’m sure this will be a super popular invention for people around the world in the new year.

1. OVR Technology’s ION

What exactly is the metaverse? It’s a non-physical world that people can react with, usually by using digital technology such as a virtual reality headset. These VR headsets are not new. However, OVR Technology has upped the stakes by creating a brand new set that produces smells while you’re in the metaverse, making your virtual reality experience much more enriching.

With OVR’s new wearable scent technology, ION, your digital experiences can be more immersive, emotional, and effective than ever. It is designed to copy the human smell sense by linking scent to what the person will see in the VR world, like producing the smell of a flower seen on the ground. It’s an insanely cool invention.

However, I’ve got an idea. Put down the VR headset, walk into nature and take in a deep breath of the real outside yourself. No headset or smell tech is required.

I’d like to know your thoughts on this strange new tech. Love it or hate it? Drop me an email and let me know.

