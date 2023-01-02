5 Simple and easy ways to dogproof your house and car

There are few better feelings than coming home at the end of the day and being greeted by our four-legged friends – especially if her name is Rosie – Until you notice she’s wreaked havoc on the house.

That’s why you see so many people taking their furry friends with them wherever they go, for the companionship of course, and the dog isn’t left alone all day, also putting their minds at ease that their home will be intact just as they left it.

Whether you can take your dog out and about with you or you have to leave them alone while you are gone, all pet owners should consider investing in 5 items for their homes and vehicles to help keep their pets safe and houses and cars tidy.

Let’s start with the car. As fun as it can be for yourself and others to bring your dog with you on car trips, be they for a quick errand or a road trip, letting them roam around the front or back seat isn’t the safest for them or you. I highly recommend car harnesses to help keep you and your dog safe and comfortable while on the road. Among them is the Kurgo Dog Harness.

Price: $40.48 (at time of publication)6,100+ global ratings, 70% 5-star ratings (at time of publication)The most broadly sold crash-tested pet harness available todayFit for dogs up to 75lbsAdjustable to fit dogs of all shapes and sizesAvailable in multiple sizes and colors

Get the Kurgo Dog Harness

One of the biggest fears of leaving our dog – especially if they are a puppy – at home is that they’ve torn our favorite rug, pillow, blanket, or shoes to shreds. That’s where a no-chew spray with a bitter, unpleasant taste comes in handy.

It will discourage them from putting their mouths around said item again. And fear not, these sprays are 100% harmless to dogs, with some of them even made with all-natural ingredients, including Feulover Bitter-Apple-Spray-for-Dogs.

Price: $18.97 (at time of publication)2,000+ global ratings, 75% 5-star ratings (at time of publication)Prevents dogs from chewing on items, licking wounds, or biting plantsVeterinarian recommendedAll natural ingredients, no steroids, alcohol, or other harmful ingredients

Get the Feulover Bitter-Apple-Spray-for-Dogs

Many dog owners want to give themselves and their pets fresh air by using screen doors. Not all screens are as durable as they appear. In some cases, hoping to reach that squirrel they saw, dogs will claw and/or chew right through the screen. This is why investing in a tear-proof screen might come in handy, such as Saint-Gobain pet screen.

Price: $15.42 (at time of publication)4,300+ global ratings, 83% 5-star ratings (at time of publication)10-year limited warrantyFlame resistantGreenguard Gold certified and ortho phthalate free

Get the Saint-Gobain pet screen

Best ever car purchase from puppy to adult-aged dogs. This nearly indestructible back seat. hammock protects seats, interior sides and confines your dog in a safe zone making everyone happy on the road.

It installs in minutes by simply looping straps over seat headrests and fits most cars and SUVs. At the time of publishing the product has over 45,000 ratings with 76% giving the product a 5-star rating.

Price: $35.99 (at time of publication)45,200+ global ratings, 76% 5-star ratings (at time of publication)

Get the active Pets dog car seat cover

Most of us treat our dogs as if they were our children. And with young children around, it’s important to put safety locks on drawers, cabinets, and other places where they could potentially hurt themselves.

Dogs are no different. Placing a safety lock on a garbage can will likely prevent your canine companion from rummaging through the trash, leaving you an unpleasant mess to clean up. The locks I highly recommend are Jool Child safety strap locks.

Price: $9.95 (at time of publication)36,300+ global ratings, 74% 5-star ratings (at time of publication)Usable on trash cans, cabinets, ovens, washers, and dryersStraps adjust from 3 to 7 inchesEasy installation10-year warranty

Get the Jool Child safety strap locks

Have a product you love you use to dogproof your home or car with your pets? Comment below and let us know.

