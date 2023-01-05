5 apps that will help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions

The new year has arrived, which means you are probably well on your way to locking in your New Year’s resolutions.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

As you know, the hardest part is not making the resolution – it’s sticking to it. You start out strong for the first few weeks of January, and suddenly life happens, and you’re right back to your old ways.

So what’s the answer? I’ve got 5 great apps that will help guide and motivate you in conquering those 2023 goals.

5. Serial Reader

Apple Store: 3k+ ratings, 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Google Play Store: 1k+ ratings, 4.9 stars (at time of publishing)

Looking to read more in 2023? Serial Reader is the perfect app for those who feel like they do not have enough time to read or do not have the attention span.

Available on iOS and Android devices, this app breaks books down into small parts called issues, so you can complete a section of the book in 20 minutes or less. Who doesn’t like that? It will alert you with a new bite-sized issue every day that helps make reading a habit.

IPHONE ACCESSORIES: HERE ARE 5 OF THE BEST FOR 2023

As soon as you download the app, you can set up what time of day you want to be alerted, and what’s cool is that it has tons of classic books on there for you to enjoy.

And if you go to their “Add Your Book” feature, you can add books that you’ve been meaning to read – yet haven’t gotten around to.

Serial Reader is free to download and use and includes a Premium option for a one-time purchase of $2.99 for those who want to unlock more features like using different fonts and saving books for later. The app has over 3,000 reviews and an impressive 4.8-star rating. I’m hoping you’ll love it as much as the praise it’s earning.

4. Fitness Buddy

Apple Store: 22k+ reviews, 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Google Play Store: 19.2k+ reviews, 4.0 stars (at time of publishing)

Seriously, I’m not sure how the holiday pounds went on with such ease. This tech will help the excess weight melt off with a little effort and focus.

Getting into shape is a super common New Year’s resolution, as any regular gym-goer can probably tell you. With the Fitness Buddy app designed for iOS and Android, you can set your goals in a much more attainable way. The app works as both a nutritionist and a personal trainer, all combined into one by asking you a series of questions as soon as you download it to get an idea of what you’re looking for.

6 AMAZING NEW THINGS AN IPHONE CAN DO WITH THIS IOS UPDATE

You can also try hundreds of different exercises they offer at the gym or at home, and it even offers personalized meal plans to get you to eat healthier. It’s a great app for those who want to get a new routine and be more in tune with their health. You can either subscribe to their premium plan or use their free features, and it’s filled with great reviews, so it’s a pretty safe bet!

3. QUITNOW

Apple Store: 12k+ reviews, 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Google Play Store: 61k+ reviews, 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

Another common resolution that people try to stick to in the new year is giving up smoking once and for all. This is certainly one of the tougher resolutions to stick to, especially for those who have been smoking for extended periods of time. But the QuitNow! App, available for iOS and Android users, is meant to help make that journey easier for its users. It will personalize the experience for you by first asking questions like how often you smoked per day and when you smoked last.

Once you answer their questions, you’ll be led to the homepage where you can keep track of your goals. The app offers a community space where you can connect with other people who are trying to quit smoking, as well as little tip pages on improving your health and beating your cravings. With a 4.7-star rating and over 12,000 reviews, QuitNow! has proven to be a great choice for helping people give up smoking completely. You can download the app for free, and it has a PRO option that you can subscribe to if you wish for extra features like extra achievements and unlimited community time.

2. Todoist

Apple Store: 90k+ reviews, 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Google Play Store: 249k+ reviews, 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

Some people simply just want to feel like they have more control over their hectic lives in the new year, and Todoist is the app that can help with that. It allows you to not only list out tasks you need to complete, it also sets due dates for things with deadlines to ensure you get them done on time. It starts out by asking some basic questions about how you want to get the most use out of the app like – How do you plan to use Todoist?

SURPRISINGLY, THIS APP IS CAUSING NEARLY 50% OF MACOS MALWARE — DELETE NOW

Once you answer all the questions, you’ll be led to the main page, where you can add personal tasks as well as schedule upcoming things you need to complete. The app even allows you to set reminders so you don’t forget to complete anything. Todoist is available on both iOS and Android platforms and is free to download. It’s proven to help tons of people keep their lives organized, as it has over 89,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating!

1. Mint

Apple Store: 760k+ ratings, 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Google Play Store: 203k+ reviews, 4.3 stars (at time of publishing)

Perhaps you spent a little more than you intended in 2022 and want to try to budget your money in 2023. You can do so easily with the iOS and Android app Mint. This free app can sync to all kinds of accounts, including checking and savings, credit cards, loans, investments and bills. It will track all your expenses and place them into categories so you can clearly view what you’ve been spending the most. The app will first ask what you need help with, whether it’s gaining control of your spending habits or improving your credit score.

Once that’s done, you’ll be asked to connect the credit cards and bank accounts you wish to link to the app. On the overview page, you’ll see a full list with options for how much you have in cash, credit, loans, investments and property.

If you click on the Monthly tab at the bottom, you will be prompted to connect to a bank account. Once you connect, you’ll see a report specifically for what you spent in that month.

HOW TO GET A FREE SECOND PHONE NUMBER AND STOP ANNOYING CALLS

You can then even set a limit for each category, and the app will let you know when you’re approaching that limit. The app can also assist you with paying off debt and can show you your credit score and net worth. Mint is free to download, although it offers two different premium plan options and various other features. It has 4.8 stars with over 758,000, so you could say it works pretty well for people.

FAKE ANDROID APP SPARKS PERSONAL PRIVACY WARNING

Do you have an app not listed above you want to share? Comment below.

For more of my tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and be sure to subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the “Free newsletter” link at the top of my website.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.