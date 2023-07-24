5 amazing tricks for sharing your favorite things online

You know that moment when you stumble across a hilarious video or an intriguing article, and you just have to share it with your friends? Sharing content is one of the best ways to connect with people online. Although, did you know there are some neat tricks to make it even more seamless?

1. To share a section of a webpage

Take, for instance, sharing a specific section of a webpage. You don’t need to send the whole article and then describe where to look. There’s a feature built into the Chrome browser called ‘Link to Text Fragment’ that lets you select the text you want to share. Be sure you are using the latest version of Chrome. Let’s tackle that before we go any further:

Update Chrome on PC or Mac

Open the Chrome browserClick the three dots (?) in the top-right cornerThen choose Help Then click About Google Chrome. If an update is available, click Check for updates. When the update is finished, click Relaunch.

To share a section of a webpage using Chrome

Now that you are certain you are using the latest version of Chrome, here are the steps to create a shareable link that goes directly to specific highlighted text on a page.

To share a section of a webpage using Chrome

Open Chrome and navigate to the webpage and the specific part that you want to shareTo highlight the text you want to share, click and hold, then drag your mouse across the textTo open the context menu, right-click on the highlighted textSelect Copy Link to Selected Text Paste the link anywhere, like an email or message thread

2. To share an exact moment of a YouTube video

The same goes for sharing a specific section of a YouTube video. No need for your friends to watch the whole video to get to the part you found hilarious or interesting.

How to share an exact moment of a YouTube video

Go to YouTube and click on the video that you want to sharePause the video at the part you want to shareThen, right-click, and select “Copy video URL at current time”Paste the link anywhere, like an email or message thread, and Voila. Your friends are instantly transported to that exact moment in the video when they receive your link and click on it.

3. To share an exact moment of any Spotify song

You’re on the go, jamming to your favorite tunes on Spotify, and there’s that epic guitar solo or high note that gives you chills. You need to share it with your friends. So, how do you do that?

How to share an exact moment of any Spotify song

Open Spotify and navigate to the song you want to shareNow, play it, and keep an eye on the time stamp when your favorite part comes upNext, tap on the ‘…’ (that’s the more options icon) situated at the top right of your screen

Once you’re there, tap Share

Then ‘Copy Link.’ And there you go, you’ve got the link copied to your clipboard and are ready to shareYou can now paste the link wherever you want to share it, such as in a message, email, or on social media

4. To share an Instagram post

Let’s not forget about Instagram. The ‘Share To’ feature is a lifesaver. If you spot a post you want to share with your friends or on your story, it is very easy.

How to share an Instagram Post

All you have to do is tap the paper airplane icon under the post

From there, you can choose where you want to send it – either directly to another person by clicking on the round circle next to their name. The circle will change colors to blue with a white check mark. Then you can hit Send

If you want to share it to your Instagram story. Tap the paper airplane icon under the post.Then click either Add post to your storyTo add your own caption or sticker, tap the text or sticker icon in the top right corner of the editing screen. You’ll be able to type over the image for text or add a sticker.Then, tap “Your Stories” in the lower-left corner of your screen or Close Friends when you are ready to share your post.

Or to copy the link of the post to share elsewhere, like on Facebook, Twitter, or in a text message just tap the Copy link icon at the bottom of the screen

5. To share a CyberGuy article on Foxnews.com

Lastly, if you’d ever like to share one of our articles while on foxnews.com, here’s how to do it.

How to share a CyberGuy article

Right below the main title of one of our articles, tap the mail icon to share with a friend. You can also click on the social icons to share to your social networks.

Kurt’s key takeaways

There you go. With these savvy techniques in your arsenal, you can share all the best bits of the internet, tailored exactly to the moment that caught your attention. So, go on, paint the digital town red with your perfect snippets, and make your shared content a conversation starter.

Do you have any secret tips for sharing content online? We’d love to hear how you share your favorite bits of the internet with your friends. Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

