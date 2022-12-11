10 ways to upgrade your Christmas stocking for under $30

Stocking stuffers are some of the best parts of gift-giving during the holiday season and I’ve compiled a list of the best ones that won’t break the bank.

When buying presents for your loved ones during the holiday season, it’s easy to forget about those extra presents to go in everyone’s stockings.

That’s why I’ve compiled a list for you of 10 great stocking stuffers that are some of my favorites, and in some cases, you’re loved ones will love you for these items they will need but just don’t know it yet.

APPLE AIR TAG

The Apple Air Tag is a great stocking stuffer for that person who’s always losing their possessions. It helps keep track of and find your items and it easily connects with your iPhone or iPad with just one tap. It has a built-in speaker so that it can play sounds to help you find your things. Plus, your location and data history will never be stored on the Air Tag, so you don’t have to worry about your privacy being compromised. At CyberGuy.com you can read more about How to Outsmart a Thief Using AirTags, just search AirTags at CyberGuy.com.

THE MATE BLUETOOTH TRACKER

The Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker can help those with Androids keep track of items like keys, backpacks, or purses. You can download the Tile app on your Android device and have it ring when it’s within Bluetooth range to help locate your items quicker. If you’re outside of Bluetooth range, just use the Tile app to find your Tile’s most recent location on a map. This device is also water-resistant and has a battery that lasts up to three years.

SECURA ELECTRIC WINE OPENER

This stocking stuffer pick is for the one who loves to host parties all year round. With over 31,000 reviews with 84% 5-star ratings, the Secura Electric Wine Opener is a winner. This automatic electric wine bottle corkscrew opener removes wine corks in seconds. It’s compatible with most wine bottle sizes and can remove up to 30 wine corks with just one charge. Simply place the wine opener on top of your cork, press the button, and let the device do the rest. It’s small enough to store pretty much anywhere in your kitchen, and the elegant color options make it a beautiful present to open. Also comes with a foil cutter for easily removing seals.

SNUG PLUG

If you know someone with a loose wall outlet, then the Snug Plug is the perfect stocking stuffer. It instantly fixes the issue of having your plugs fall out of the wall. You don’t have to hire an electrician to come to fix your outlet or worry about getting a nasty shock.

For airplane travelers, if you’ve ever tried to plug your devices into their outlets, you know how they’re always too loose. I use the SnugPlug all the time to make sure my plugs never come out.

Simply insert the Snug Plug into your outlet and plug in anything you want.

CLEANING PENS FOR AIRPODS

You can keep your AirPods clean forever with this 3-in-1 Hagibis Cleaning Kit. It has a flocking sponge, high-density brush, and metal pen tip to meet all your cleaning needs and remove even the most stubborn dust. You can even use the tools to keep your AirPods case clean when you’re not using them. Some helpful AirPods hacks can be found by searching AirPods at CyberGuy.com.

MULTI-PLUG OUTLET SPLITTER

For someone who just never has enough plug space. This convenient Multi-Plug Outlet Splitter has four USB charging ports and eight widely spaced AC outlets so that you can plug in multiple devices at once and even fit those bulkier plugs. It’s compatible with most wall outlets, so you can use it virtually anywhere. It has surge protection to prevent your devices from being damaged and has a maximum sure rating of 1,625 Watts.

SUMMER FRIDAYS LIP BUTTER BALM

Lip balm is always a necessary accessory, especially in the colder winter months. The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is 100% vegan, and it will both hydrate and soothe your chapped lips within seconds. It contains Shea and Murumuru Seed butter as well as a blend of vegan waxes that will give you a super subtle shine. It’s also cruelty-free, and it’s free of harmful ingredients found in other lip balms, such as parabens, sulfates, and mineral oils.

INCHARGE 6

If you were ever looking for the right adapter to plug one device into another, you’ll love the inCharge 6 as much as I do. The inCharge 6 is a universal cable connector with 4 different types of cable inputs and outputs. It has magnetic attachment abilities and is super lightweight, making it easy for you to put on a key ring and carry it around with you wherever you go. It charges and syncs simultaneously, allowing you to transfer data onto a device while it’s charging. And because it has a universal cable, it supports power transfer from one smartphone to another or from your smartphone to another device.

WE’RE NOT REALLY STRANGERS CARD GAME

This is the perfect game to play with friends on a game night. It’s a purpose-driven game designed to deepen your connections with others or create new ones. It has two different levels: Play it Safe or Play to Grow. But the second level is truly how you win the game. You can play with up to six people at a time, and it comes with two pencils, a notepad, two transparent Dig Deeper cards, and 150 questions and wild cards.

JBL CLIP 3 BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

Technically, this suggestion is over $30, but with over 65,000 Amazon reviews with 85% 5-star ratings, I need to include it in my best-of-stocking stuffer list. The JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker is ultra-portable and waterproof, so you can really bring it with you anywhere. Although it is small in size, it has a surprisingly big and crystal-clear sound thanks to the noise and echo-canceling speakerphone. It allows you to listen to music for up to 10 hours as it has a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery.

Its durable fabric and waterproof casing make it great to bring on all your adventures, whether it’s a pool party, a hike in the woods or a backyard barbecue.

