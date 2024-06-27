10 things you must consider when choosing any security camera

Home security cameras have become an essential and accessible tool for safeguarding your property, especially when you’re away enjoying your summer vacation. With a wide array of options available, each boasting unique features and benefits, choosing the right camera can be an overwhelming task.

To make it easier, we wanted to highlight the key features to consider when selecting a security camera, ensuring that you make an informed decision tailored to your specific needs and budget.

Before we delve into the features of security cameras, let’s review the different types you can buy. This way, you can rest easy knowing your home is watched over even when you’re away.

Indoor security cameras

Indoor security cameras are designed to focus on the inside of your home or business. There’s a wide range of indoor security cameras on the market, all with their own features. Some cameras have built-in microphones for audio recording, and others feature a wide-angle lens for wide-room coverage.

Some indoor cameras are designed for use at night and feature infrared night vision for low-light conditions, while other cameras come with a remote viewing app that allows you to check in on your security camera at any time.

Outdoor security cameras

Outdoor cameras tend to be more expensive than their indoor counterparts, in large part because they are constructed with weather-resistant materials. Many outdoor cameras are fully waterproofed and, just like indoor cameras, include a wide range of features.

Some outdoor cameras feature motion-activated recording, while others feature two-way audio for communication. Doorbell cameras are a good example of outdoor cameras that are used every day.

Features to look for in an indoor or outdoor camera

After you decide whether you need an indoor or outdoor camera or both, it’s time to consider features. Here are the key features to consider when choosing a security camera.

1. Resolution

You will want to look for cameras that have a high resolution for clear and detailed images. We suggest not buying a camera unless it has a minimum resolution of 720p, 1080p or 4K.

2. Field of view

We suggest buying a security camera with a wide-angle lens, as wide-angle lenses provide a larger coverage area. I learned the hard way that placement out of reach but still low enough to capture faces is important. One intruder was disguised by his hoodie when my cameras were mounted too high.

3. Night vision

If you need a security camera for outdoor use, it’s a good idea to pick one with a night vision feature for clear footage in low-light conditions.

4. Motion detection

Cameras with motion sensors can alert you when movement is detected and save valuable storage space by only recording relevant footage.

5. Audio

Two-way audio will allow you to communicate through a camera, which can be useful for speaking with visitors.

6. Storage

You’ll need to decide whether you want local storage (SD Cards or DVR) or cloud storage for recorded storage. Cloud storage will allow you to store more information, while SD cards are a better option for offline or localized access.

7. Connectivity

Cameras with Wi-Fi or Ethernet connectivity allow remote viewing and control through mobile apps and web interfaces.

8. Weatherproofing

When buying an outdoor camera, you should choose one that is rated for your climate. We recommend buying a camera with either an IP65 or an IP66 weather rating.

9. Smart features

Some cameras on the market offer additional features such as facial recognition, integration with other smart home systems and customizable alert zones. I deploy this at our home to warn when an unexpected person is roaming outside in areas not open to the public.

10. Brand reputation and customer support

Invest in a security camera from a reputable brand that is known for reliable products and good customer support.

Kurt’s key takeaways

It’s clear that the peace of mind and protection home security cameras offer is invaluable. Whether you’re safeguarding the cozy corners of your indoor space or fortifying the perimeter of your property, the right camera can make all the difference. With features ranging from crystal-clear resolution to smart connectivity, the modern security camera is more than just a watchful eye; it’s a guardian tailored to your lifestyle. So, take a moment to assess your space, consider the features that matter most to you, and make a choice that will keep you and your loved ones secure. And if you ever feel overwhelmed, remember that experts like those at Vivint are just a call away, ready to guide you to the perfect security solution.

