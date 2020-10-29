Zlatan Ibrahimovic urges people to use masks after COVID-19 battle: 'Do not challenge the virus'

You are not the Zlatan.

That was the message of AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Wednesday when he urged his 45 million Instagram followers to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

“The virus has challenged me and I won,” he said in the video. “But you are not Zlatan, do not challenge the virus. Use your head. Respect the rules. Social distancing and masks, always. We will win.”

Ibrahimovic contracted the virus in September after initially testing negative.

“I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms whatsoever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea,” he said in a tweet at the time.

The 39-year-old striker missed three games while recovering and returned on Oct. 17, scoring two goals against Inter Milan.