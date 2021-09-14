Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires back at LeBron James: ‘Sports and politics are 2 different categories’

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James have a difference of opinion when talking about sports and politics. The Swedish soccer star said that sports unite, while politics separate people.

In a recent interview with France Football, Ibrahimovic spoke out on his exchange with James.

“I said that we are not politicians. Politics divides people,” Ibrahimovic reiterated. “Football, in my world, unites people. Big difference. Because I have had the chance to meet and get to know people that I would never have known if I did not play football. I have met people from all four corners of the world. We unite people. Politicians divide. If I wanted to be a politician, I would do politics. We should only do what we’re good at. Sports and politics are two different categories. If you are intelligent, you understand.”

Ibrahimovic said that he is not here to “send a bad message to people.”

“I am just here to unite, spread love and joy,” he continued. “This is the best means we have to do it. Football or sport. Because we are good for that. I am good for that. I am good at football.”

Back in March, Ibrahimovic sent a message directed at James regarding this topic.

“LeBron is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time what they’re doing. do what you’re good at,” Ibrahimovic said at the time.

James responded by saying, “There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports because I understand how this platform and how powerful my voice is.”

James has a different outlook than Ibrahimovic when it comes to politics, so it will be interesting to see if he responds to him this time around.