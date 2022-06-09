Zhang Mingyang lands vicious knockout at ‘Road to UFC’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zhang Mingyang, a Chinese light heavyweight MMA fighter, is not playing around in the octagon as he entered the world stage.

Mingyang was competing in the “Road to UFC” series against Tuco Tokkos, and landed a nasty knockout to earn the win.

Late in the first round of the fight, Mingyang landed a vicious right-handed punch on Tokkos, knocking him to the canvas and landing a few more punches before the referee called the fight.

The “Road to UFC” series premiered June 9, and did not disappoint.

“I was really excited when I won, but I knew I was going to win because I’ve been preparing for this for a long time, since last year, September,” Mingyang said after the fight through a translator.

“I think I have that confidence to get into the UFC with this kind of fighting,” Mingyang continued. “But I think this is just the surface. Later on, people are going to get to know me more.”

The “Road to UFC” series was announced by the UFC in April and is taking place over two days in Singapore. The series is intended to give top MMA talent in Asia an opportunity to earn a UFC contract.

“Road to UFCis a ground-breaking ‘win and advance’ tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia and give them a pathway to a UFC contract,” the UFC said in an April press release. “The tournament will feature eight mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight.”

Day two of the series continues on June 9.