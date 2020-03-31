Zack Moss: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL draft prospect

Zack Moss is a running back who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent four years at Utah and is regarded as one of the better running back prospects in the 2020 NFL draft. Coming out of Hallandale High School in Florida, Moss had 1,098 rushing yards with 17 touchdowns as a senior. He was named the running back MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Miami.

Here are five other things to know about Moss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Moss is listed at 5-foot-9, 223 pounds. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he had 31 1/4-inch arms and 9 1/4-inch hands. Taylor ran a 4.65 40-yard dash and had a 33-inch vertical jump.

2) FAMILY AFFAIR

Moss is cousins with former NFL wide receivers Santana and Sinorice Moss.

Santana Moss was an All-American at Miami and had more than 10,000 career receiving yards over a 14-year NFL career. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft and was there for four seasons before signing with the Washington Redskins where he made second-team All-Pro in 2005. He had 84 receptions for 1,483 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Sinorice, on the other hand, also went to Miami, and was a second-round draft pick by the New York Giants in the 2006 NFL Draft. He only lasted four seasons in the NFL.

3) ORIGINALLY A HURRICANE

Moss was actually committed to join Miami and follow in the footsteps of his cousins, but when the Hurricanes moved on from head coach Al Golden back in 2015, Moss made the decision to leave as well.

As a true freshman, he started three games for Utah and played in 10 games overall. He finished with 84 carries for 382 yards during his first season. In 2017, Moss started 12 of 13 games, and he led the team with 1,173 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

4) SETTING THE STANDARD

Moss is arguably the greatest running back in the history of Utah.

He earned All-America honors and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. Moss also became the first player in Utah history with three 1,000-yard seasons (1,416 in 2019, 1,096 in 2018, 1,173 in 2017), and he broke six different school records his senior season.

He finished with 712 career carries, 4,167 career rushing yards, and 18 career 100-yard rushing games. Moss also had 38 career rushing touchdowns for the Utes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

Moss is expected to be drafted in the third or fourth round by many NFL experts.

An intriguing option for Moss would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in either round. The Bucs have only one third-round pick, which is No. 76 overall, but they do have two picks in the fourth round (No. 117 and No. 139 overall).

With running back Peyton Barber gone elsewhere, the Bucs could use a compliment to complete with second-year halfback Ronald Jones.