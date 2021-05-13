Zach Wilson’s mom makes Instagram private after Disney World rant

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s mom is stepping back from the spotlight.

After receiving a whirlwind of attention when her son went No. 2 in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lisa Wilson has made her social media private. There was no publicized reason given for the influencer’s decision. However, since-expired videos floating around the internet show Wilson complaining about Disney World, among other things.

In a lengthy rant on her Instagram stories, Lisa appeared to complain about COVID-19 mask policies at Disney World parks, calling the establishment “maskholes.” The dance instructor, in one clip, said her family only lasted a few hours at Disney because they “hate amusement parks” and “it was hotter than a whore in church.”

The attention she garnered while trending on draft night had started to turn as more and more followers were digesting her content.

Before going private, Wilson had shared some of the negative comments she had received about her Disney complaints.

“I want to make it clear that I did wear my mask PROPERLY all day!” Wilson wrote. “I didn’t get reprimanded even once! I am very respectful. But it is miserable being at the ‘happiest place on earth’ with police walking around yelling at people for taking a drink of water. It’s outside, it’s hot and a lady in front of us passed out in line.

A majority of Wilson’s Instagram content was recipes, workouts and advice on raising children.

Lisa appears to be laying low amid presumed backlash over her outspoken videos. Her son has already said that the family is trying to keep her out of the limelight, following headlines that branded her as Wilson’s “hot mom” during the draft.

Wilson is currently in New York, already practicing and working out with the Jets while his family and girlfriend, Abbey Gile, are back home in Utah.