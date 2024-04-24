Zach Wilson’s mom eager for son’s ‘fresh new start’ after reported trade from Jets

Zach Wilson’s mother, Lisa, appeared to be optimistic about her son’s future on Monday as the quarterback was reportedly traded from the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos.

Lisa Wilson re-posted the news that her son was going to be vying for a spot on a new team for the 2024 season.

“Excited for a fresh new start,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Let’s go!”

She also posted a video showing orange and blue balloons along with a handful of Broncos flags outside of her door.

“Surround yourself with people (that) love you, cheer for you and want you to succeed,” she wrote over the video.

Wilson was thrust into the starting quarterback role early in 2023 when Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles. However, it was a last gasp to try to prove his value to the Jets. He was 4-7 in 11 starts and had 2,271 passing yards along with eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft, never panned out as the organization hoped he would.

Now, he gets a fresh start with an organization that has a wide-open quarterbacks room at the moment with Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci in the building.

Denver also has the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft. Sean Payton will look to put a disappointing 2023 run behind him and start building his team for a run in 2024.

