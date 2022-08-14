Zach Wilson to have surgery on injured knee, Jets remain ‘optimistic’ on quarterback’s health

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles as the organization and fans hold their breath for the second-year player.

Wilson was taken off the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury on Friday night during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was later diagnosed with a bone bruise and a torn meniscus.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a specialist in sports medicine as well as shoulder, elbow and knee injuries, is set to do the surgery. He was seen with Aaron Rodgers in December when the Green Bay Packers star was dealing with a toe injury toward the end of last season. The procedure to repair the meniscus will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. The current prognosis is 2-4 weeks.

“We’re optimistic,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Sunday. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”

There’s still a small chance Wilson could be the Jets’ starting quarterback on Sept. 11 when the team opens the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens.

“That’s all going to depend on what happens here with the surgery and the feedback we get from the doctors, and gathering all the information before we even come remotely close to making that decision,” Saleh added.

Joe Flacco and Mike White are in line to start should Wilson be out for a long period of time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.