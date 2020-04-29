Zac Taylor thinks Bengals 'will never pick No. 1 again' after Joe Burrow selection+

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has no doubt in Joe Burrow’s ability to perform but he’s so confident in the former LSU quarterback that he doesn’t see the Bengals getting the No. 1 pick in the draft ever again.

Taylor made the bold statement to reporters immediately following the draft Thursday night, telling them there was never any discussion about trading out of the No. 1 spot to begin with — seeing as it could be their last.

JOE BURROW TO SIGN 4-YEAR CONTRACT WITH BENGALS WORTH MORE THAN $36M: REPORT

“Once we made the decision to take the guy you’re taking, it further confirms what you’re thinking. We’ll keep that within our own building. We were steadfast in who we were going to take. We believe in the guy, and there was nothing that could make us trade that pick away,” he said, according to 247Sports.

It’s no surprise that the Bengals weren’t entertaining other offers as Burrow is considered to have had one of the best seasons in college football history.

“He’s a proven winner,” Taylor said. “He gets the most out of those around him. He has the respect of coaches, teammates and everyone he’s played with … We’re excited to get know him even better and work a lot more closely with him.”

Taylor didn’t stop there, adding that Burrow’s impact on the franchise will be so significant that they’ll never get the No. 1 pick again.

“We will never pick No. 1 again. We don’t want to pick in the top 10 again. We’re looking at this as the only time you’re ever going to get a player of this caliber and add him to the program. That’s a big deal,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Burrow will likely begin his NFL career as the starting quarterback for the Bengals after coming off a stellar season where he led the LSU Tigers to their fourth national championship.

He was named Heisman Trophy winner and led the country with 5,671 passing yards and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts this past season.