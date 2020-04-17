Yetur Gross-Matos: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Yetur Gross-Matos is a defensive end who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Gross-Matos was a star high school football player in Fredericksburg, Va. He had 37 career sacks and committed to Penn State as a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com.

He chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of Alabama and California.

Here are five other things to know about Gross-Matos.

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Gross-Matos is listed at 6-foot-5 and 266 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 34 7/8-inch arms and 9 3/4-inch hands. He recorded 20 reps at the bench press and 34-inch vertical jump.

2). SOLID COLLEGIATE CAREER

Gross-Matos spent three years at Penn State and made most of his impact during his sophomore and junior seasons. In his sophomore year, Gross-Matos recorded eight sacks, 54 total tackles and 20 tackles for a loss. In his junior season, Gross-Matos recorded nine sacks, 40 total tackles and 14.5 tackles for a loss.

3). AWARDS TO SHOW FOR

His play during his final two seasons at Penn State earned him some awards to put in his trophy case. Gross-Matos was a two-time All-Big Ten Conference selection.

4). FAMILY TRAGEDY

Gross-Matos had to overcome some of the most tragic moments of his life to turn into the football player, and person, he has become. He lost his father in a boating accident when he was 2 years old and his brother was killed in a lightning strike. Gross-Matos explained in an interview with Bleacher Report what his family has meant to him throughout his life.

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Most draft experts believe Gross-Matos could fall somewhere in the latter part of the first round. He is among the top defensive linemen in the draft.