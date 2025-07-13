Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits milestone home run at blistering fast pace

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It didn’t take long for Aaron Judge to hit the 350th home run of his MLB career.

On Saturday, the New York Yankees slugger knocked a ball over the outfield wall to reach the milestone.

While hitting 350 homers is a feat in itself, Judge reached the mark more quickly than former slugger Mark McGwire.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Judge reached 350 in his 1,088th game, while McGwire hit No. 350 in his 1,280th game against Detroit Tigers pitcher Brian Moehler June 2, 1997, surpassing Harmon Killebrew, who hit his 350th in his 1,319th game.

AARON JUDGE MOVES INTO SECOND IN MLB JERSEY SALES BEHIND SHOHEI OHTANI

“Big Mac did a lot of great things in this game, and he’s definitely a legend,” Judge said.

“I just think he’s playing in a different league,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Judge’s ninth-inning drive to right center field against the Cubs. Chicago won 5-2.

Judge, who turned 33 in April, debuted with the Yankees at age 24 in 2016. The two-time AL MVP also doubled twice and is hitting a major league-leading .358 with 35 homers and 81 RBIs.

“Would have been great if we got a win today,” Judge said. “I’ve been surrounded by a lot of great teammates, been on some good teams, so they really put me in the best position to go out there and perform at my best.”

McGwire finished his career in 2001 at age 38 with 583 homers, still good for 11th on the career list. He admitted in 2010 he used performance-enhancing drugs and has been denied entry to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

The Yankees captain said he has maintained a relationship with McGwire since their first conversation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think it started with when I broke my first rib,” Judge said. “I think his son was kind of going through the same thing, so he was first asking me how did I heal? What do we do? So, I kind of gave him some tips on that. And then we just kind of chit-chatted a little bit and kept in contact.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.