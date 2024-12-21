Yankees sign one-time MVP Paul Goldschmidt as they continue to pivot after losing Juan Soto: reports

The New York Yankees keep making moves.

The Yankees have signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year contract, according to the YES Network’s Jack Curry.

Goldschmidt, 37, has spent the last six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning the NL MVP in 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Last season was a down year by Goldschmidt’s standards, as he hit just .245 with 22 home runs.

However, over the last two months of the season, Goldschmidt hit better, batting .273 while getting on base more.

Goldschmidt is a career .289 hitter with 362 career home runs and 1187 RBIs over his 14-year career.

First base last year was a position where the Yankees did not get a lot of offensive production, as rookie Ben Rice and veteran Anthony Rizzo both struggled.

YANKEES ACQUISITION CODY BELLINGER’S FIANCÉE WAS ONCE LINKED TO NEW TEAMMATE GIANCARLO STANTON

The Yankees first basemen in 2024 combined for an OPS (On-base plus slugging percentage) of just .619, the lowest in Major League Baseball.

The seven-time All-Star will slot into the middle of the Yankees lineup, deepening an already strong Yankees lineup despite losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets.

Since losing Soto, the Yankees have turned to their “Plan B.” The team signed starting pitcher Max Fried, acquired closer Devin Williams, acquired outfielder Cody Bellinger and signed Goldschmidt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goldschmidt is not the first MVP winner the Yankees have acquired this offseason, as Bellinger won the 2019 NL MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees have four MVP winners in their lineup with the addition of Goldschmidt, Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Stanton won the NL MVP in 2017 with the Miami Marlins, while Judge has won the AL MVP in both 2022 and 2024.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.