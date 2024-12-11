Yankees sign ace pitcher to historic contract after losing Juan Soto sweepstakes: reports

The New York Yankees‘ pivot is on.

The Bronx Bombers lost Juan Soto to their crosstown rivals earlier this week, but the show must go on, and the Yankees made a big splash.

The Yanks and Max Fried are reportedly in agreement on an eight-year deal worth $218 million, the most lucrative deal ever given to a left-handed pitcher.

Fried has been an ace for the Atlanta Braves in recent years alongside Spencer Strider. Fried pitched to a 3.23 ERA in 29 starts in 2024, and his career ERA is 3.07. His 2.81 ERA since 2020 is the lowest in the sport among pitchers with at least 90 starts in that span.

The deal is a risk for the Yanks. Fried turns 31 next month. However, their rotation is without a doubt one of the best in baseball, and it also keeps Fried away from the Boston Red Sox, who were also interested in Fried.

Fried will now be the co-ace alongside Gerrit Cole. The Yankees also boast Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. Carlos Rodon also had a bounce-back year, while Clarke Schmidt’s 2.85 ERA, albeit in only 15 starts, was the best of his career.

The Yankees figure to move on from either Marcus Stroman or Nestor Cortes. Fried will make a tick over $27 million a year.

Fried ranks near the top of the league in average exit velocity allowed as well as ground ball rate. While he’s not much of a swing-and-miss guy, weak contact on the ground is a good combination.

The Yanks reportedly offered Soto $760 million over 16 years, but Soto took the Mets’ deal of 15 years and $765 million, which could reach over $800 million when it’s all said and done.

The Yankees still have other holes to fill, most notably at the infield corners and in left, but they have been linked to Nolan Arenado, Christian Walker and Teoscar Hernandez.

