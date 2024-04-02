Yankees secure best start to season in 32 years with fifth straight victory

The New York Yankees are off to their hottest start in 32 years.

Following a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros, the Yankees followed up with a 5-2 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. The Yankees moved to 5-0, setting off on their best start to a season since 1992.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York also started the year with five straight wins in 1933 and 1988. The 1927 Yankees started the year 6-0 but had a tie in their third game.

On Tuesday, Luis Gil made his first appearance for the Yankees since he underwent Tommy John surgery early in the 2022 season. He struck out six batters and allowed one run on three hits in 4.2 innings.

“He came out firing first batter of the game,” Yankees catcher Austin Wells said. “That was really cool. We were all super pumped for him to be out there.”

JOHNNY DAMON WEIGHS IN ON SHOHEI OHTANI CONTROVERSY, CALLS FOR PETE ROSE TO BE IN HALL OF FAME

New York started out with a 2-0 lead in the second thanks to Oswaldo Cabrera and Gleyber Torres driving in runs. Wells and Anthony Volpe added more in the third.

“That’s the thing, I feel like as well as we’ve done so far offensively, I also feel like we’re not really rolling yet,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But we’re putting together tough at-bat after tough at-bat after tough at-bat.”

The Yankees are not the only team to start the year undefeated.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got out to a stunning 5-0 start. The Detroit Tigers are 4-0 and the Milwaukee Brewers are 3-0.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, the Tampa Bay Rays started with 13 consecutive wins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.