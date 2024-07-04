Yankees, Reds players engage in national anthem standoff before Fourth of July game

New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds players engaged in a good ‘ol fashioned national anthem standoff before their game on the Fourth of July on Thursday afternoon.

Four players in total were involved in the standoff, and then it came down to two Yankees players, Ian Hamilton and Cody Poteet, and one Reds player, Graham Ashcraft. Carson Spears, Ashcraft’s teammate, went back into the dugout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

All players were standing outside of their dugouts with their caps over their hearts. But New York’s struggles trying to win anything as of late carried over into the little fun and games the players had.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone then made the determination that enough was enough, and Hamilton and Poteet were sent back to the dugout. An elated Ashcraft went back to the visitors’ dugout to cheers and applause from his teammates.

SHOHEI OHTANI’S 112 MPH HOME RUN HITS YOUNG FAN IN HEAD AT DODGER STADIUM

Cincinnati entered the game looking for a sweep of the Yankees. New York have lost seven out of their last nine games going back to June 23rd’s loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Luckily, the team has played well enough to earn 54 wins so far this year, but if there’s any team that is in need of the All-Star break right now, it’s New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Reds jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the holiday matinée.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.