Yankees record historic inning with home runs on three consecutive pitches

The New York Yankees had a historic first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

After Yankees’ starting pitcher Max Fried pitched a scoreless top of the first inning, the bats went to work right away.

On Brewers’ starting pitcher Nestor Cortes’ first pitch of the game, Paul Goldschmidt deposited a fastball at the top of the zone into the bullpen in left-center field.

It was Goldschmidt’s first time ever leading off a game in his 15-year career, and with one swing gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead with his first career Yankees home run.

On Cortes’ second pitch of the game, Cody Bellinger turned on a high fastball and demolished into the bleachers over the bullpen in right-center field to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Before the fans could even sit down, Aaron Judge crushed Cortes’ third pitch 468 feet over the left field wall to make it 3-0.

The three consecutive home runs, on three consecutive pitches, marked the first time in Yankees’ history that the team led off a game with three straight home runs. It is the first time that any team has hit a home run on three straight pitches since 2000, according to MLB Stats.

But the Yankees weren’t done yet, as catcher Austin Wells hit an opposite-field home run just over the left-field wall to make it 4-0 in the first inning.

This was the first time in team history that the Yankees hit four home runs in the first inning of a game.

Cortes escaped further trouble, and the Brewers’ offense immediately cut into the lead in the top of the second inning. They scored three runs, taking advantage of some poor Yankees’ defense to make it 4-3.

However, the Yankees responded in the bottom of the second inning, as shortstop Anthony Volpe hit a three-run home run to extend the lead to 7-3. With Volpe’s second-inning home run, it was the first time in Yankees history they hit five home runs in the first two innings of a game.

The Yankees’ offensive onslaught continued in the third inning. Judge hit a grand slam for his second home run in two innings to make it 12-3.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed Judge’s grand slam with a solo home run of his own.

Of the Yankees’ first 22 hitters to come to the plate, 16 of them reached base, and seven of them hit home runs.

At the time of this writing, the Yankees lead the Brewers 13-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

