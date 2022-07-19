Yankees receive $20 million offer from adult website to become their jersey patch sponsor

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball teams will be allowed to have patch sponsors for the first time beginning with the 2023 season and some teams have already cashed in on the deal.

The New York Yankees, with the clean pinstripes and gray uniforms that even last names don’t touch the back of, are reportedly in search of a patch sponsor too. One adult website sent out their offer that could be too hot to handle.

Stripchat, the adult entertainment company known for several matured-themed PR stunts, gave the Yankees a $20 million offer to become their exclusive patch sponsor for the 2023 season.

“We want to expand the visibility of Stripchat across the globe and we know the patch will be one of the most visible assets for one of the most popular clubs in sports,” Stripchat Vice President Max Bennett said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “What better way than to stick our logo on the sleeves of Yankees players? It makes too much sense for the Yankees to work together with the leading adult live cam site. Let’s turn pinstripes into pin-strips!”

The Yankees didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

New York is working with Legends to search for the right partner for its patch. Chris Hibbs, the president of Legends’ Global Partnerships divisions, told Forbes recently the team is looking to sign a multi-year deal with a potential sponsor.

The San Diego Padres were the first team to reach a patch deal for next season. The team will have the Motorola logo on their sleeves.

Major League Soccer became the first major North American sports league to allow jersey ads in 2007. Real Salt Lake was the first to announce a deal with the dietary supplement juice company XanGo.

The NBA started selling sponsorship logos for the 2017-18 season. The NHL started selling helmet ads for the 2020-21 season and began jersey advertising this season.

Patches and logos have been seen in baseball before.

According to UniWatch, MLB adopted logo patches on sleeves for series played in Japan. The New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners were among the teams to adopt such items.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.