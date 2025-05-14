Yankees place Oswaldo Cabrera on injured list after he sustained gruesome ankle injury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees placed infielder Oswaldo Cabrera on the 10-day injured list after he sustained a gruesome injury in the team’s 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners Monday night at T-Mobile Park.

The injury occurred in the top of the ninth inning. The bases were loaded with one out for the Yankees, Cabrera was the runner on third base and Aaron Judge hit a fly ball to right field.

Cabrera tagged up once the ball was caught and hustled home.

Cabrera tried to avoid Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh’s tag, and, as Cabrera stopped to try and touch home plate, he slid awkwardly and injured his ankle.

The YES broadcast picked up Cabrera audibly distraught on the field as he writhed in pain at home plate. Medical personnel raced out onto the field to tend to Cabrera.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Cabrera’s ankle was placed in a brace before he was put on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance on the field, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said.

Judge said after the game that Cabrera asked him if he had scored the run before he was taken off the field.

“So, just kind of shows you what type of guy he is,” Judge said. “Something like that happens and the one thing on his mind for all the pain and everything is, ‘Did I score?’

YANKEES’ OSWALDO CABRERA LEAVES GAME IN AMBULANCE AFTER AWKWARD SLIDE AT HOME PLATE

“He cares for everybody in this room. He loves being a Yankee,” Judge said of Cabrera. “He wears his jersey with pride. This is a tough one, especially a guy that’s grinded his whole life and finally got an opportunity to be our everyday guy and been excelling at it.”

Cabrera had been getting most of the starts at third base for the Yankees this season. In the past, he’s been used as a utility man who could fill in and play all over the diamond.

In 34 games this season, Cabrera has a .243 batting average with one home run and 11 RBIs. During his four-year career, the 26-year-old has a .234 batting average with 34 home runs.

DJ LeMahieu was activated off the injured list as the corresponding move to replace Cabrera on the roster.

LeMahieu had been hampered by calf and hip issues throughout spring training and had been on the injured list since the beginning of the season. He will make his season debut this week.

The Yankees’ (24-17) play the Mariners (22-18) at 9:40 p.m. ET Tuesday.

