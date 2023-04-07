Yankees pitchers had over $320,000 worth of belongings stolen from their Tampa homes last year

The Tampa homes of New York Yankees pitchers Luis Severino and Domingo German were burglarized last year, with the righties having lost over a combined $320,000-worth of belongings.

The homes were broken into on three separate days – intruders entered Severino’s home on both June 1 and 3, while German’s house was robbed on Aug. 19. The Yankees played home games on each of those days.

Severino’s home took the biggest hit, with over $300,000 worth of jewelry accessories and other valuables taken from him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Court records say four people entered German’s home and stole “multiple purses and watches valued at approximately $20,000.”

Police believe the intrusions were made by the same group of people based on cell phone logs and fingerprints, via the Tampa Bay Times. However, no arrests have been made yet.

“Based on the multiple links between the Hillsborough County burglary of Domingo German’s residence and the Pinellas County burglary of Luis Severino’s residence … it is likely the burglaries were committed by the same group of suspects,” a warrant said.

JONAS BROTHERS DO PLAY-BY-PLAY OF YANKEES GAME, MISTAKENLY CALL BULLPEN A ‘BALL PIT’

The suspects were reportedly seen on surveillance footage wearing masks, gloves and hoods and exiting the scene in a Penske rental vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pitchers own the homes near the Yankees’ spring training facility.