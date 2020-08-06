Yankees' Phil Nevin tossed after arguing with umpire Angel Hernandez over strikeout

New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin had some choice words for home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during the first game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Yankees were threatening a comeback against the Phillies in the top of the seventh inning when Hernandez punched out Mike Ford on a pitch from Trevor Kelley that appeared to be inside.

Baseball reporters sitting in the press box at Citizens Bank Park heard the exchange between Nevin and Hernandez. The former big leaguer reportedly told the veteran umpire, “We all know you don’t want to be here!” before being ejected from the game.

The Yankees ended up losing the game 11-7 after being down 11-4 entering the final frame.

Hernandez has drawn the ire of the Yankees before. The New York Post noted that CC Sabathia called out the umpire during the 2018 American League Championship Series over some questionable calls.

“I need to say this… I don’t think Angel Hernandez should be umping playoff games,” Sabathia said at the time. “He’s absolutely terrible. He was terrible behind the plate today. He was terrible at first base. It’s amazing how he’s getting a job umpiring in these playoff games.”

New York did manage to save the day with ha 6-3 win in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.