Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera leaves game in ambulance after awkward slide at home plate

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera was removed from the field at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday night as he suffered a serious ankle injury while running the bases.

The Yankees had the bases loaded when Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly sent Cabrera from third base to home plate. As Cabrera went to slide around Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, he came up lame. Cabrera writhed in pain in the dirt and appeared to be really hurt.

Medical personnel came out to attend to Cabrera, and an ambulance was called out onto the field. Cabrera’s left ankle was placed in a brace before he was put into the ambulance on a stretcher, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

“I think everyone understands it was a pretty serious situation,” Boone said after the Yankees’ 11-5 victory. “So, just praying for our guy (Cabrera) tonight and hoping for the best. Trust that he’s in good hands as he goes through the night here.”

Judge said after the game that Cabrera called him over before he left the field and asked whether he scored.

“So, just kind of shows you what type of guy he is,” Judge said. “Something like that happens and the one thing on his mind for all the pain and everything is, ‘Did I score?’”

Judge was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He’s batting .414.

“He cares for everybody in this room. He loves being a Yankee,” Judge said of Cabrera. “He wears his jersey with pride. This is a tough one, especially a guy that’s grinded his whole life and finally got an opportunity to be our everyday guy and been excelling at it.”

Cabrera has appeared in 34 games for the Yankees this season. He’s batting .243 with 11 RBI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.