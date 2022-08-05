Yankees minor leaguer Derek Dietrich, four others suspended for performance-enhancing drugs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees minor leaguer Derek Dietrich was one of five players suspended Friday for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Dietrich, who last appeared in the big leagues in 2020 with the Texas Rangers, was suspended for 50 games after testing positive for 1,4-dimethylpentylamine (DMPA), a banned stimulant.

The 33-year-old is currently with the Yanks’ Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

He spent six seasons with the Miami Marlins and another with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 746 major league games, he’s a .245 hitter with a .762 OPS. However, this season with the RailRiders, he is hitting just .244 with a .709 OPS.

In his last big league season, he went just 12-for-61 (.197) in 25 games, but five of those hits were home runs. He also walked nine times, which helped him to a decent .806 OPS.

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ Ivan Gonzalez, San Francisco Giants’ Kanoa Pagan, New York Mets’ Karell Paz and Detroit Tigers’ Elvin Valerio were also suspended for PEDs.