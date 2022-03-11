Yankees’ Miguel Andujar robbed at gunpoint in Dominican Republic: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees infielder Miguel Andujar was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in his home country of the Dominican Republic Wednesday.

Andujar, who finished in second place in American Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, was assaulted but was not shot, according to ESPN. Another person involved was reportedly shot in the finger.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A watch worth around $7,000 and an SUV belonging to the Yankee’s father was also stolen, Listin Diario reported. The vehicle was later found abandoned, and authorities reportedly have surveillance footage of the incident. No suspects were immediately identified in the incident.

A source told Newsday that Andujar was “doing OK” and was expected to be in Tampa, Fla., for Yankees spring training Friday.

MLB, PLAYERS AGREE TO NEW LABOR DEAL AFTER MONTHS OF NEGOTIATING

Andujar has bounced between the Yankees’ major league roster and the minor leagues since he missed most of the 2019 season due to a labrum tear.

In his breakout season of 2018, Andujar played in 149 games, hit 27 home runs and batted .297. He lost the Rookie of the Year award to Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played in 45 games in 2021, hitting six home runs and batting .253. The Yankees’ roster has been crowded with star players, and Andujar has consistently been mentioned as a trade candidate.