Yankees, Mets involved in brief skirmish; Francisco Lindor hits go-ahead home run

The New York Yankees and New York Mets were involved in a brief skirmish at Citi Field Sunday night.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run to tie the game in the seventh inning off Mets reliever Brad Hand. Stanton appeared to have words for Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as he rounded second and jogged to third base on his home run trot.

Stanton would touch home, but both benches were cleared with a lot of talk going on between both teams. Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and the Mets’ Javy Baez were both particularly animated.

Lindor, however, would get the last word.

The Mets star hit the go-ahead home run – his third of the game – to put the Mets up 7-6 in the eighth inning.

The Mets would win the game.

The fireworks may have started when Lindor was whistling around the bases during his second home run and aiming his antics toward Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta, according to the New York Post.

“Over the past couple days — I can’t accuse them of whistling for the signs because I’m not 100 percent [sure],” Lindor said, via the New York Post. “But I know what I heard. I felt like there was something out of the ordinary going on. I heard what I heard. I’m not accusing them. I’m not saying I heard them doing it 100 percent, because I don’t know 100 percent. But it definitely felt that way and I took that personally.”

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo said it was Peralta just trying to “liven up the dugout.”

“Just that if you got a problem with Wandy, give it to Wandy,” Stanton added. “Don’t be talking to multiple people, bringing everybody into it, especially running around the bases. [That] was my thought process. Obviously I didn’t get it all out running around.”

The Yankees have struggled over the last 10 games. They are 2-8 in that span and are one game behind in the American League Wild Card race. They are sitting at 79-64. The Mets moved to 72-72.