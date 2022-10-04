Yankees’ Luis Severino unhappy with being pulled in middle of no-hitter

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was enjoying a brilliant pitching performance against the Texas Rangers, which he felt may have been ended prematurely.

Manager Aaron Boone ultimately made the decision to take Severino out of the game. The pitcher was rather unhappy when he entered the dugout and learned of Boone’s decision.

Severino did face the minimum 21 batters with one walk while pitching seven no-hit innings.

The outing marked only his third start since missing around 8 weeks with a right lat injury.

The conversation with Severino in the dugout could be described at-best as one-sided. Severino wanted to go back in the game to finish off the no-hitter.

Boone placed both hands on Severino’s shoulders and could been seen telling Severino, “I can’t afford to let you finish this game.”

Severino would not even look at Boone during the conversation and continually shook his head.

The Yankees’ bullpen gave up three runs and the Rangers won 3-1 on Monday night.

Cooler heads seemed to prevail postgame.

“I think it was a good decision,” Severino said after the game. “I don’t want to go out there and hurt myself and not be good for the postseason. We’re looking for the bigger picture.”

Severino threw 63 of 94 pitches for strikes for the Yankees.

Meanwhile, Severino’s teammate, Aaron Judge, and his quest for 62 home runs continues.

He went 1-for-5 in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Rangers on Tuesday. He had a golden opportunity to hit one out of the park. Instead, he showed some frustration in the dugout.

Rangers starter Jon Gray served a hanging breaking ball over the middle of the plate, a pitch Judge normally crushes.

But, Judge ultimately popped the ball sky-high and was retired. The Yankees beat the Rangers 5-4 on Tuesday.

Garrit Cole takes the mound for the Yankees in Game 2, while Jesus Tinoco will get the start for the Rangers.