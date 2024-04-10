Yankees legend Mariano Rivera endorses Donald Trump for president

New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera expressed his belief that former President Donald Trump could knock it out of the park if he is elected as president in November, and he endorsed him on Tuesday.

Rivera appeared on WABC Radio’s “Sid & Friends” with Sid Rosenberg and said he would vote for his friend in a presumptive race against President Biden.

“President Trump, he’s my friend,” the all-time Major League Baseball saves leader said. “I can’t deny that. I will tell that to anyone. Before he was the president, he was my friend. Because of that, I’m going to vote for him.”

Trump awarded Rivera the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. Trump, a Yankees fan, praised Rivera as “maybe the greatest pitcher of all time.”

“Throughout Mariano’s incredible career, he remained a humble man with a deep Christian faith. The Lord doesn’t care about wealth or fame. The Lord cares about goodness and love in our hearts,” Trump said at the time.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, and Rivera followed in the footsteps of other great athletes, including Tiger Woods and Jerry West.

Rivera told Rosenberg receiving the medal was an “amazing moment.”

The former Yankees closer spent his entire career in New York. He played 19 seasons, recorded 652 saves and won five World Series championships.

