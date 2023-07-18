Yankees’ Josh Donaldson could miss rest of season after MRI reveals Grade 3 strain to right calf

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson could be done for the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a Grade 3 strain to his right calf.

Donaldson said before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels he has not been given a timetable on when he might be able to return.

The 37-year old was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after straining his calf running out a grounder during the seventh inning at Colorado.

The three-time All-Star, was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.

New York acquired Donaldson from Minnesota in March 2022 along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary S?nchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, Donaldson hit .222 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.

He has a $21 million salary in the final season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. The deal includes a $24 million mutual option for 2024 with an $6 million buyout if declined by the team.