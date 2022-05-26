Yankees’ Josh Donaldson apologizes to Jackie Robinson family: ‘I hold his name in the highest regard’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson said he and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson have a “mutual understanding” while also apologizing to the Jackie Robinson family on Thursday.

Donaldson, suspended by Major League Baseball for one game earlier in the week for calling Anderson “Jackie” during the Yankees vs White Sox game over the weekend, reiterated that he felt the exchange was a “misunderstanding.”

“First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball,” Donaldson said Thursday in a statement. “I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn’t changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding.”

During Saturday’s game between the White Sox and the Yankees, Donaldson called Anderson “Jackie” – a reference to baseball great Jackie Robinson – which eventually resulted in both benches coming onto the field.

TIM ANDERSON: JOSH DONALSON TRIED TO PROVOKE ME WITH ‘JACKIE’ COMMENT

After the game, White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said that Donaldson “made a racist statement.”

“He made a racist comment,” La Russa said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

WHITE SOX ACCUSE YANKEES JOSH DONALDSON OF MAKING RACIST ‘JACKIE’ REMARK; MLB INVESTIGATING

Anderson, who told Sports Illustrated in 2019 that “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson,” did not appreciate the reference.

“Basically, he was trying to call me Jackie Robinson,” Anderson said Saturday. “He was like “‘Hey, what’s up Jackie?’ I don’t play like that. I don’t really play at all. I wasn’t really going to bother nobody today, but he made the comment, and you know, it was disrespectful and I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Thursday, Donaldson apologized to Robinson’s wife in his statement and called Robinson a “true American hero.”

“I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused,” Donaldson said. “Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard.”

Donaldson’s teammate, outfielder Aaron Judge, was critical of his teammate’s comment on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a tough one. Joke or not, I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do there,” Judge said to reporters. “Especially given the history, especially with the series in Chicago. A little bit of beef between Anderson and JD [Donaldson].”

Donaldson is appealing MLB’s one-game suspension.