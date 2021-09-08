Yankees honor Derek Jeter ahead of Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Derek Jeter will finally be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday after a 20-year career with the New York Yankees that saw him and the team win five World Series titles.

Ahead of the official ceremony, the Yankees posted a near-6-minute video showcasing Jeter’s career, from his start with the team in 1995 to his last games in 2014. Billy Crystal narrated the clip.

“As strange as this sounds or may sound, I’m trying not to think about it,” Jeter said last week. “I just want to go there and experience it. I’m trying to keep it out of my mind because I do want to go in there with no preconceived notions of what may happen. I want to experience it and try to enjoy it. It’s been a long time coming.”

Jeter was elected to the Hall of Fame in January 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the ceremony back to 2021. Jeter received 99.7 percent of the vote – finishing one vote short of a unanimous selection to the Hall of Fame.

He played his entire career with the Yankees. He was a five-time World Series champion, 14-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner. He played shortstop for the Yankees in three different decades.

Jeter began his career in 1995 at the age of 21 appearing in 15 games. He won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1996 and helped the Yankees to their first World Series championship since 1978. He earned his first All-Star appearance in 1998 and followed that up with four straight more All-Star Games.

He would add World Series rings to his fingers in 1998, 1999, 2000 and then not again until 2009.

Jeter had an incredible career with the Yankees that was filled with impactful moments.

From the 1996 MLB Postseason with the Jeffrey Maier catch, to “The Flip” in the 2001 playoffs and the walk-off home run in the 2001 World Series, to the dive into the stands against the Boston Red Sox to make a catch to finishing his career at Yankee Stadium with a walk-off single, there was no short of legendary moments to remember “The Captain.”

“The most important thing during my career, what I wanted to be remembered as, I wanted to be remembered as a Yankee. That was it,” Jeter said. “That was the only team I ever wanted to play for since as far back as I could remember. As you start playing your career you start thinking about legacy. It’s much more than what you do on the field. It’s the legacy you leave off the field.

“I never wanted my career to be over and then for me to say, ‘Well, I wish I would have done a little bit more.’ Ultimately, you’re judged, especially in New York, by winning. They remember you if you win.”

He will be inducted with Larry Walker and Ted Simmons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.