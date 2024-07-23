Yankees hold moment of silence for Rachel Minaya, late wife of team executive: ‘Compassionate mother and wife’

Before the New York Yankees took on the Tampa Bay Rays, a moment of silence was held for Rachel Minaya, the wife of senior adviser of baseball operations Omar Minaya, who was reportedly found dead at their home in New Jersey on Saturday.

The Yankee Stadium videoboard had a picture of Rachel Minaya, which the Yankees posted on social media.

“We send our deepest condolences to Rachel’s family and friends during this time,” their statement on X read.

Following the Yankees’ 9-1 rout of the Rays, the organization released a statement on social media saying how “devastated” they are to learn of Rachel’s loss.

“To those closest to her, she was a loving and compassionate mother and wife, and a huge supporter of her family and loved ones,” the statement read on X.

“In a very short time, Omar has become a beloved member of the Yankees organization, where he regularly displays his unique ability to connect with people of diverse backgrounds. Over the course of his distinguished career in the game, he has freely given to others with kindness and friendship, and in this unthinkable time, we offer Omar, his sons Justin and Teddy, and their family and friends our profound condolences. His family is an extension of the baseball family, and this is a loss that is deeply felt among all of us.”

Death by suicide was ruled out as the cause of death, according to the New York Post, which cited a person briefed by the Minaya family. Omar Minaya was not home at the time of death.

As the Yankees mentioned, the Minayas shared two sons: Justin and Teddy.

Justin Minaya plays professional basketball for the Rip City Remix, the G League team of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Omar Minaya has been in baseball for decades, first starting as a scout for the Texas Rangers. He later joined the New York Mets as assistant general manager to then-GM Steve Phillips in the 1990s. He helped build a World Series worthy team, which featured players like Mike Piazza, Edgardo Alfonzo, Al Leiter and more.

Minaya eventually became GM of the Montreal Expos just before the organization ended. However, he helped them contend for the playoffs. After the Expos couldn’t make the playoffs under his direction, the Mets brought him in to be their GM in 2005, which he held up until the end of the 2010 season.

The Mets only made the playoffs once during his tenure, but they made it to the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals, where they’d eventually lose.

Minaya moved on to the San Diego Padres, serving as senior vice president of baseball operations until 2015 before returning for yet another stint with the Mets from 2017-22. The Yankees eventually brought him in before the 2023 season.

But, before his run through the league, Omar met Rachel in 1989 at a hair salon in New York City, according to Sports Illustrated in 2007. They were engaged within the next year.

