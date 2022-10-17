Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 postponed as rain remains steady in the Bronx

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will have to wait another day to play their Game 5 of the ALDS, as inclement weather wash it out.

The game will take place at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Both teams and Major League Baseball were trying to get the game in on Monday night because it would allow the winner a travel day to get down to Houston to face the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, with the 4:07 p.m. start, the winner can at least get to Houston at a decent hour and rest before the new series begins the next day.

Fans who had tickets to the game that read “Home Game 3” will be allowed entry to Yankee Stadium, though there are no refunds or exchanges for tickets.

Both managers will have some decisions to make with this extra day of rest for their players, especially when it comes to who starts the game.

GERRIT COLE TELLS YANKEES HE CAN PITCH IF NEEDED IN DO-OR-DIE GAME 5 VS. GUARDIANS

It was going to be Jameson Taillon for the Yankees and Aaron Civale for the Guardians. But, considering the extra day of rest, does Nestor Cortes go against Shane Bieber like they did in Game 2 now? Both of them will be on three days rest.

It’s something managers Aaron Boone and Terry Francona will certainly ponder as they head back to their war rooms with their coaching staffs.

Also, will the Yankees’ home-field advantage be hindered a bit with the early start? An afternoon game in the middle of the week, postseason or not, might not generate a sellout crowd that has been advantageous throughout this postseason in both leagues.

GUARDIANS’ JOSH NAYLOR SAYS GERRIT COLE IS HIS ‘LITTLE F—ING SON’ AFTER LAUNCHING HOME RUN

Look no further than Cleveland’s raucous crowd in Games 3 and 4 as well as Philadelphia and San Diego.

Game 2 was also pushed a day later because of bad weather in the Bronx and was a 1:07 p.m. start last Friday. A sellout crowd was on hand to watch, though.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s a less than ideal situation for both teams, who had to wait around anxiously. They will have to reset and prepare for Tuesday, where we could see some managerial changes in what will be a win-or-go-home bout.