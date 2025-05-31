Yankees fan claims he was hit by falling piece of concrete at Dodger Stadium: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York Yankees fan was injured during Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he claims a piece of concrete from inside Dodger Stadium fell on him, hitting the man in the back.

The Athletic first reported the incident on Saturday.

Ricardo Aquino of Mexico City was watching his favorite team lead during a rematch of Game 5 of the 2024 World Series when he was suddenly struck in the back with what appeared to be a piece of debris from above.

“He’s in some pain, but all it was, was the hit. He’s not bleeding, but he’s in some pain,” Alvaro Baeza told The Athletic, translating the outlet’s interview with Aquino.

According to the report, Aquino was sitting in section 10 – an area between home plate and first base. The piece of concrete fell on him during the third inning.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty shared photos on X showing the size of the debris that reportedly hit Aquino and the area of the stadium from where he claims it fell.

Witnesses sitting around Aquino corroborated his account to the outlet.

“We’re spending a lot of money up here,” one person said. “We should at least be safe.”

The Dodgers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but told The Athletic in a statement, “We are aware of the report. We cannot say anything more until we have all of the information, which we are currently gathering.”

The Dodgers host the Yankees again on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m.