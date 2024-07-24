Yankees executive’s son speaks out on mother’s sudden death: ‘We miss her’

Over the weekend, Rachel Minaya, the wife of New York Yankees executive Omar, died suddenly at her family’s New Jersey home.

The news was reported, and eventually announced, on Monday, ahead of the Yankees’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays, where the team offered a moment of silence.

Omar and Rachel had two sons, Teddy and Justin, the former of whom is in the Portland Trail Blazers system.

Teddy, the elder son, spoke to the Daily Mail, saying that there is now a “void” in the family.

“That’s the only way to describe it. We love her, and we miss her,” Teddy said. “There will be a void… she’ll be here with us in spirit.”

Teddy added that the family as a whole will break its silence eventually, “but for now, we’re just we’re just taking it easy, and want people to respect our privacy.”

Death by suicide was ruled out as the cause of death, according to the New York Post, which cited a person briefed by the Minaya family. Omar was not home at the time of her death.

Minaya has spent most of his baseball career across town with the New York Mets in three different stints totaling nearly 30 years, even serving as their general manager from 2005 to 2010.

He joined the Yankees ahead of the 2023 season as their senior adviser of baseball operations.

“To those closest to her, she was a loving and compassionate mother and wife, and a huge supporter of her family and loved ones,” the Yankees said in a statement on X.

“In a very short time, Omar has become a beloved member of the Yankees organization, where he regularly displays his unique ability to connect with people of diverse backgrounds. Over the course of his distinguished career in the game, he has freely given to others with kindness and friendship, and in this unthinkable time, we offer Omar, his sons Justin and Teddy, and their family and friends our profound condolences. His family is an extension of the baseball family, and this is a loss that is deeply felt among all of us.”

Omar met Rachel in 1989 at a hair salon in New York City, according to Sports Illustrated in 2007. They were engaged within the next year.

